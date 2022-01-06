OK Daily: Rask Signs PTO, Penguins Win Nine in a Row, Reaves to Return

The Vegas Golden Knights will welcome back Ryan Reaves and Gerard Gallant Thursday night as the team takes on the New York Rangers at home. It will also be Pride Night for the Vegas Golden Knights organization.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins are on a roll, Nikita Kucherov, and Tuukka Rask may return soon, and the Golden Knights could still have Olympic representation in 2022. All that and more on Thursday’s edition of the OK Daily, your daily links to news around the National Hockey League and hockey world.

Vegas: Ryan Reaves is set to return to T-Mobile Arena Thursday night. Relive some of Reaves’ best moments with the Golden Knights such as his feuds with Tom Wilson and Evander Kane.

Vegas: Despite no NHL participation in the 2022 IIHF Winter Olympic Games, the Vegas Golden Knights still could have some representation with both current and former members of the team rumored to play.

Oh, and here’s another cute moment between Daniil Miromanov of the Henderson Silver Knights and Baby Mingo.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Boston: Heeee’s baaack! Goaltender Tuukka Rask has signed a professional tryout with the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League.

Tampa Bay: Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov is also expected to return. Kucherov has missed the last 32 games for the Lightning with a lower-body injury.

Sportsnet: Could longtime NHL goaltender Carey Price reasonably be on the NHL Trade Block?

Sportsnet: Price and Marc-Andre Fleury are some potential names the Edmonton Oilers could be interested in on the NHL trade block as the team continues to struggle.

Another Loss: The Edmonton Oilers lost Wednesday night to the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 without Connor McDavid in the lineup. The Oilers have only two wins in their last 13 games and have lost five straight.

Pittsburgh: That’s nine straight wins for the Pittsburgh Penguins who came back and defeated the St. Louis Blues Wednesday night.

Despite the win, the Penguins had to pull backup goaltender Casey DeSmith midway through the game. Is there a cause for concern with the Penguins’ backup goaltender position?

ICYMI: There was a trade yesterday between the Penguins and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Colorado: Where does Cale Makar’s fantastic overtime-winning goal the other night rank amongst great goals in Colorado Avalanche history?

Florida: The case for Jonathan Huberdeau to win the NHL’s Hart Trophy in 2022.

Calgary: Former Tampa Bay Lightning Blake Coleman will finally receive his Stanley Cup ring Thursday.

Montreal: The Canadiens have set the bar for the number of players in COVID-19 protocols with 22.