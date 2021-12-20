OK Daily: Important Updates on COVID and the NHL Season

The Vegas Golden Knights are living it up right now. They have eight wins in the month of December and still have five games remaining in the calendar year. The Golden Knights have won eight of their last nine, and are now tied for first in the NHL’s Western Conference. But perhaps most importantly, the Golden Knights have no players that are in COVID-19 protocols currently.

The NHL is going through a bit of a COVID-19 crisis right now. Multiple teams such as the Calgary Flames, Detroit Red Wings, Colorado Avalanche, and Boston Bruins have all had their seasons put on pause until after the Christmas break. The NHL has also cancelled all cross-border games between American and Canadian teams until after Christmas break as well.

The Golden Knights will play both the Tampa Bay Lightning, and Los Angeles Kings before Christmas break. Neither team has had their season schedule disrupted yet due to COVID-19. The Golden Knights also do not play a Canadian team until the Winnipeg Jets come to Las Vegas on Janurary 2nd.

Here is a full list on which games have been postponed for the NHL so far.

While neither of these decisions have affected the Golden Knights yet, it is only a matter of time before the Golden Knight’s season is affected by what has been going on in the NHL. Hopefully the Golden Knights can continue to be a team that is on the outside of the COVID-19 spread.

Another area of concern with the NHL is their decision on whether or not to attend the 2022 Winter Olympics. All signs are pointing towards the NHL backing out of their deal with the IIHF due to their ongoing COVID-19 issues.

Per a source, NHL players will NOT be going to the Olympics. #RumorBoys — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 19, 2021

The Golden Knights have a handful of players that are Olympic-level competitors. Alex Pietrangelo was one of the first three players named to Team Canada’s 2022 Winter Olympic roster. Robin Lehner was one of the first NHL players to confirm that he would not be attending the Olympics.

But despite the NHL’s outbreak in COVID-19 cases, the league had made it very clear that they will not be postponing or cancelling the 2021-22 season. The NHL and NHLPA stated the following quote in a press release which you can read fully here.

“We will continue to play the 2021-22 regular-season schedule. Although there has been a recent increase in positive COVID test results among Players, coaches and hockey staff, there have been a low number of positive cases that have resulted in concerning symptoms or serious illness.”

