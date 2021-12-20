LISTEN: Krepps on the Backcheck Podcast: Golden Knights Sweep New York

Vegas Hockey Now beat writer Owen Krepps joined Stefen Rosner and Brendan Azoff of the Backcheck Podcast on Monday. With the Vegas Golden Knights finishing up and sweeping their four-game road trip on the East Coast, the trio discussed the recent Golden Knights games between the New York Islanders and New York Rangers.

The Golden Knights and Islanders completed their season series on Sunday with Robin Lehner returning to Long Island. The Golden Knights won in the shootout 4-3. Rosner is a New York Islanders writer for National Hockey Now and NYI Hockey Now. Follow him on Twitter @stefen_rosner).

On the Rangers side of things, the Golden Knights also defeated them in the shootout, this time by a score of 3-2 on Friday. Brett Howden scored a goal and an assist against his former team in the Rangers. Azoff is a Rangers writer for The Hockey Writers. Follow him on Twitter @AzoffBrendan.

Episode Description: The New York Rangers have four players on the All-Star ballot, all deserving of making it. Robin Lehner returned to Long Island Sunday in what was an emotional day at UBS Arena. Owen Krepps of Vegas Hockey Now joins the show to discuss the latest from Vegas as they continue to dominate and what moves could be made to free up cap space when Jack Eichel is ready to return.

Golden Knight’s chat starts at around the 52-minute mark.

At the time of this writing, the Vegas Golden Knights will play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. The NHL is in the midst of a COVID-19 epidemic with several teams having their seasons put on pause until Christmas. The Golden Knights have two games remaining before the holiday break and both are still set to happen.