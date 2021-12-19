WATCH: Robin Lehner Gets Honored in Return to Long Island

For the first time since he left the team back in 2019, Robin Lehner has returned to the Long Island to take on the New York Islanders Sunday. The veteran NHL goaltender played one season with the Islanders in 2019-20.

Lehner has often been outspoken on his mental health, and point towards the Islander’s fanbase as people that have helped him greatly in his battles. Lehner went as far as to say that Islander fans “saved his life.”

Before Sunday afternoon’s game against the Islanders Lehner took to Twitter and posted the following about the Islanders and their fans.

“Tomorrow I’ll go back to the people that accepted me for who I am and the ones that supported me no matter what. Gonna be amazing seeing you guys again. Long Island I’m forever grateful for your place in my journey. Often when I go through these things I think of you.”

During the first media timeout, the Islanders honored Lehner with a video tribute showing clips of him with the team. Lehner then acknowledged the crowd and thanked them as well as pointed to his tattoo of Long Island on his neck.

The Golden Knights and Islanders are currently tied in the second period. The two goals in the first came from Johnathan Marchessault and Brock Nelson. This is the last meeting between the two teams this season.