OK Daily: Canadiens Fans Cheer for Fleury, Islanders Get Roasted.

The Vegas Golden Knights are back in action Friday night as they will take on the struggling Philadelphia Flyers at T-Mobile Arena at 7:00 pm. The Golden Knights will hold practice today at City National Arena. Nolan Patrick is expected to continue skating and Jack Eichel and Alec Martinez still remain a ways out.

There has been quite some news in international hockey as the debate over if it is worth it to play in the 2022 Olympics continues. The Golden Knights already have two players who have dropped out in Robin Lehner and Jack Eichel, for different reasons nonetheless.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes have once again dodged another bullet with their Arena, the Pittsburgh Penguins have officially been sold, and Marc-Andre Fleury has reached 500 career wins.

TSN: The debate over will they/won’t they with NHL players attending the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will likely be a debate up until February. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman states that at the end of the day it will be the player’s decision.

Vegas: As a result, which Golden Knights players could we see at the Olympic Games?

Vegas: Speaking of international ice hockey, there will be five Golden Knights prospects at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships.

Vegas: Former Golden Knight Marc-Andre Fleury received chants of his name at the Bell Centre in Montreal after posting a shutout en route to his 500th career victory.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

New York: During Wednesday night’s AEW wrestling event at UBS Arena, the new home of the New York Islanders, wrestler CM Punk threw shots at the Islanders and their crowd. “Somebody call Barry Trotz, I figured out why the Islanders have yet to win a game in this building.”

Arizona: The Coyotes have paid their dues and will no longer be locked out of Gila River Arena. Bettman solidified his confidence in the Coyotes by saying that “they aren’t going anywhere.”

ICYMI: Here are 25 names on the NHL’s trade bait board which includes one Golden Knight. TSN also has their first edition of the 2021-22 NHL trade bait board as well.

Calgary: Could the Flames be interested in bringing back Mark Giordano? The former captain of the team is rumored to be on the NHL trade market.

Pittsburgh: The Penguins sale has officially been confirmed. The Pittsburgh Penguins are now owned by The Fenway Group out of Boston, Massaschutches.

Vancouver: Hockey Hall of Famer and three-time Stanley Cup Champion Jim Rutherford is back in the NHL as the Vancouver Canucks have named him interim general manager and president of the team.

Flordia: Now back from injury, Alexander Barkov is playing on the Panthers’ top-line alongside Anthony Duclair and the two have been clicking.

Washington: With each passing day it is becoming more and more likely that Tom Wilson could become a member of Team Canada’s 2022 Winter Olympic Roster.