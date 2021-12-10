Chandler Stephenson Out Friday Against Philadelphia Flyers

Vegas Golden Knights forward and current top-line center Chandler Stephenson will miss Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers due to personal reasons. Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer confirmed Stephenson’s absence for Friday night’s game after the morning skate at City National Arena.

Chandler Stephenson (personal) is out tonight. — Danny Webster (@DannyWebster21) December 10, 2021

Stephenson is one of only four forwards that has played in all 25 games for the Golden Knights this season but his streak will end tonight. Keegan Kolesar, Reilly Smith, and Evgenii Dadonov are the other forwards that have played in every game this season, and Nicolas Hague, Alex Pietrangelo, and Brayden McNabb make up the defenseman that has done so.

In 25 games played Stephenson has scored a remarkable 22 points. He has consistently been one of the best and most reliable forwards for the Golden Knights and is on pace to score over 70 points this season.

This leaves the Golden Knights without two centers against the Flyers as Jack Eichel has yet to make his debut for the team. Thankfully for the Golden Knights, William Karlsson returned to the lineup against the Calgary Flames. Karlsson missed 15 games, the largest amount of games in his Golden Knights career, due to both a broken foot and COVID-19 protocols.

Also a centerman, former Flyer Nolan Patrick skated again Friday in a no-contact jersey. His timetable is still unknown but according to DeBoer, he is still a way out.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm at T-Mobile Arena for Friday night’s Golden Knights and Flyers game. The Flyers have lost ten-straight games whereas the Golden Knights are riding a three-game winning streak.