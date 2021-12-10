Watch: Marc-Andre Fleury Makes History, Montreal Fans Chant ‘Fleury!’

It was a scene from a storybook. Ex-Vegas Golden Knights goalie, now Chicago Blackhawks netminder Marc-Andre Fleury had a chance to make history in Montreal, his hometown with his 500th career win.

And Fleury did not disappoint. He delivered a 2-0 shut out on Thursday night. The shutout was his 69th career shutout and the victory was his 500th career win.

As the final seconds ticked away, Montreal fans changed from cheering for a goal to a standing ovation and chanting Fleury’s name. “Fleury! Fleury!” the Montreal fans chanted for their native son as he became just the third goalie to ever reach the 500-win milestone.

Martin Brodeur (691) and Patrick Roy (551) are the only others to reach the plateau. The Vegas Golden Knights traded Marc-Andre Fleury, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, to Chicago in a salary cap move last September. After assurances from Vegas ownership that he wouldn’t be traded, Fleury felt betrayed and briefly contemplated not reporting to Chicago.

If it wasn’t in Las Vegas or Pittsburgh, perhaps it’s best that Fleury won his milestone game in his hometown.