OK Daily: Gin and Juice Jerseys, Is Keegan Kolesar the next Ryan Reaves?

Good morning everyone and happy December to you all. The Vegas Golden Knights will look to defeat the Anaheim Ducks tonight on the road after a three-day break from game action. Michael Amadio is cleared to return to the lineup after being in COVID-19 protocols. However, William Karlsson, who is already out with a broken foot, is now in protocol.

Jake DeBrusk and Evander Kane are the two newest names on the NHL trade bail board with DeBrusk requesting a trade and Kane on waivers. The Penguins unveiled a throwback third-jersey that has some ties to the legendary Snoop Dogg. Finally, Patrick Roy is interested in the vacant Montreal Canadiens general manager position.

Vegas: The Golden Knights are getting healthier at forward with players such as Max Pacioretty and Jonathan Marchessault returning. What does this mean for Keegan Kolesar? Can he use his fighting skills to keep a spot in the Golden Knights lineup?

Buffalo: Former Golden Knight Alex Tuch is back skating and led the Buffalo Sabres in team stretches after practice on Tuesday. Tuch was of course involved in the blockbuster Jack Eichel trade.

New teammates made Alex Tuch get in the middle to lead post-skate stretch. #Sabres pic.twitter.com/Y9L5KP2ipt — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) November 29, 2021

Sportsnet: Patrick Roy is interested in being the next general manager of the Montreal Canadiens. Take of that what you will. Also, the NHL trade market is heating up with guys like DeBrusk and Kane available and players like Vladamir Tarasenko, Dylan Strome, and Vitali Kravtsov still out there.

NHL News, Trade Rumors and National Hockey Now

Colorado: What would Patrick Roy returning to the NHL to be the general manager of the Montreal Canadiens mean for the Colorado Avalanche?

Pittsburgh: The Penguins have revealed their new alternate third jerseys which pay tribute to the 90s Penguins with the diagonal ‘Pittsburgh’ logo. Snoop Dogg also wore these jerseys in his 1994 music video to the hit single ‘Gin and Juice.’

Could the Penguins be interested in either Jake DeBrusk or Evander Kane? How about the Calgary Flames?

San Jose: Evander Kane addressed the media on his first day as a member of the San Jose Barracuda. He denied allegations of a rift between him and his teammates and also confirmed that he is fully vaccinated.

Boston: Amidst the controversy surrounding Artemi Panarin throwing a glove at him and also his three-game suspension, Brad Marchand called the NHL the ‘Softest league in the world.’

New York: The New York Islanders are in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak and as a result, the NHL canceled all of their games through November 30th. Now on the first day of December, when can we expect to see the Islanders back in action?