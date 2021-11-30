OK Daily: DeBrusk on the Trade Block, Mackinnon and Malkin Practice

The Vegas Golden Knights are in the midst of a three-day break from the NHL schedule. They have attempted to use this time to rest and recover from their injuries but luck has not found their way.

William Karlsson, who is already out with a broken foot is now in COVID-19 protocol. Michael Amadio has been taken off the list and is eligible to return. Alec Martinez and Nolan Patrick are still a ways out from returning.

There has been a good bit of NHL trade rumors circulating around these past few days. Evander Kane and Jake DeBrusk have found themselves centered in the NHL trade chatter. DeBrusk has officially requested a trade from the Boston Bruins and Kane has cleared waivers going from the San Jose Sharks to the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL.

Vegas: In case you missed it, there were three unique fights in the NHL recently which included a prosthetic leg, a thrown glove, and a biting incident.

NHL News, Trade Rumors and National Hockey Now

Boston: Jake DeBrusk has requested a trade from the Boston Bruins organization. What can the Bruins get back in return? When will this trade happen? What caused the rift between the Bruins and DeBrusk?

Oh, and Brad Marchand received a three-game suspension for a slew-foot.

Washington: Alexander Ovechkin is still on a tear, defying critics and bulls**t talk.

Pittsburgh: Evgeni Malkin is back skating at practice but in a white no-contact jersey. His timetable is still a little way down the road as he recovers from knee surgery.

Colorado: Nathan Mackinnon has returned to the Avalanche’s practice and is set to return against the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday.

San Jose: Evander Kane has cleared waivers and will be assigned to the San Jose Barracuda. Members of the Barracuda are not concerned about Kane causing a rift in the organization.

New York: The Islander’s new home of UBS Arena is in talks of hosting an upcoming NHL All-Star Game.

Montreal: What caused the rift between the Canadiens and Marc Bergevin and who is this Jeff Gorton set to save the Canadiens?