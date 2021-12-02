OK Daily: Tyler Bertuzzi in COVID Protocol, Islanders Set to Resume Play

The Vegas Golden Knights suffered a tough loss Wednesday night against the Anaheim Ducks. Robin Lehner told it as it is postgame saying “We all just have to be better, myself included.” The team is now only two wins removed from a .500 record and is fifth in the Pacific Division standings 25% into the season.

During the loss, Mark Stone crashed into the boards after losing an edge from getting hooked by Derek Grant. Peter DeBoer said Stone “gutted out” the remainder of the game, and that he would be re-evaluated Thursday. VHN will provide updates on the Golden Knights captain as they are available.

Elsewhere in the NHL, the leagues only unvaccinated player has been placed on COVID-19 protocol. The New York Islanders are set to resume play, and Jake DeBrusk is in some NHL trade rumors.

Vegas: Two Golden Knights prospects in Zach Dean and Lukas Cormier have been invited to Team Canada’s national junior team selection camp for the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. 2021 fourth-round pick Jakub Demek has also been named to Team Slovakia’s camp roster.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Henderson Silver Knights game on Friday has been canceled.

Also, Keegan Kolesar played as the Golden Knight’s third-line center against the Ducks. What does Kolesar need to do to ensure a roster spot when the Golden Knights get healthy?

Boston: More updates on the ongoing Jake DeBrusk trade rumors from Joe Haggerty and Boston Hockey Now. Are the Golden Knights interested?

Former Golden Knight Erik Haula is starting to find his stride with the Bruins as well.

Detroit: Widely believed to be the NHL’s only unvaccinated player, Tyler Bertuzzi has been placed in COVID-19 protocols for the Detroit Red Wings.

Lucas Raymond is still on a roll as the favorite to win the Calder Memorial Trophy. He was named the NHL’s rookie of the month for November.

New York: The Islanders are officially cleared to resume play after having been shut down due to COVID-19 issues within the organization. All eyes are on Andres Lee to start contributing as the Islanders captain has just four points in twelve games.

Washington: Martin Fehervary is embracing his role as a top-pairing rookie defenseman for the Washington Capitals.

Colorado: The Avalanche were steamrolled 8-3 by the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday night. Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog had the simple answer of why postgame stating “We weren’t a good hockey team.”

Pittsburgh: Kasperi Kapanen has been benched by Mike Sullivan and the Pittsburgh Penguins as the team continues to lose games.