Las Vegas Strip Rumored to Host 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition

Published

9 hours ago

on

Vegas Golden Knights Alex Pietrangelo

The annual NHL All-Star Game will come to Las Vegas on February 4th and 5th as the Vegas Golden Knights will host their first-ever All-Star Game. But the event could find itself not just inside of T-Mobile Arena, but out on the Las Vegas Strip as well. 

On Thursday ESPN’s Greg Wyshysnki reported that the NHL talks with officials of the city of Las Vegas on potentially holding outdoor skills competitions for the 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend on the Las Vegas strip.

Wyshynski reports that there are currently league officials visiting Las Vegas to propose the plan to the city of Las Vegas. This would shut down Las Vegas Boulevard for the weekend and this proposal has not been confirmed by either the NHL or the city of Las Vegas yet.

The rumored plan is to have new “Vegas-themed” skill competitions outside on the Las Vegas strip. The traditional skill events such as hardest shot and fastest skater will still take place inside T-Mobile Arena. Are we about to see Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin play blackjack?

There are a lot of things still to be worked out with this potential change to the NHL All-Star Skills Competition including the ever-changing COVID-19. But if we get to see Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel gamble together I think it will be all worth it. More to come.

Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, Pittsburgh Sports Castle, Pittsburgh Hockey Now, and The Titusville Herald.

