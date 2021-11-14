Connect with us

OK Daily: All-Star Strip, Crosby Set to Return, Iginla in the Hall

10 hours ago

Saturday night the Vancouver Canucks once again struggled to hold onto a lead and the Vegas Golden Knights took full advantage. The Golden Knights have now won three-straight games at T-Mobile Arena. On top of this, captain Mark Stone returned last night for the team.

The Golden Knights are coming into their own after a slow start and are now three games above .500. With players coming back from injury and the team playing as a whole, the Golden Knights are primed to go on a run towards the top of the Pacific Division Standings.

Have the San Jose Sharks given the Golden Knights the perfect opportunity to do this? Is the Las Vegas Strip going to host the NHL All-Star Skills competition? That and more on Sunday’s edition of the OK Daily.

NHL Trade Rumors, News & National Hockey Now

Vegas: The NHL is rumored to be interested in having the NHL All-Star skills competition outside in the Las Vegas strip for some “Las Vegas themed” All-Star events.

Vegas: There were two fights in last night’s game. One between Oliver Ekman-Larrson and Brayden McNabb and the other between Ben Hutton and Jason Dickinson. 

Vegas: Filling in for the night, Dan Kingerski recaps the chaotic goal-filled game with the Canucks.

Vancouver: On the flip-side here are Rob Simpson’s takeaways for the Canucks.

San Jose: The division rival San Jose Sharks have been one of three surprise California teams for the NHL this season in the Pacific Division. But as the Sharks welcomed back a bunch of players to their lineup, the team has struggled.

Pittsburgh: Similar to the Golden Knights the Penguins have been dealing with a plethora of injuries and lineup changes that have kept their star players out of the lineup. Tonight against the Washington Capitals, the Penguins roster will welcome back a big group of guys.

Colorado: With injuries ravaging the Avalanche’s lineup, they have claimed Nicolas Aube-Kubel from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Washington: Forward Nic Dowd has been resigned with the Capitals at three years worth $1.3 million.

Calgary: Lastly, NHL legend Jarome Iginla has been officially inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Look back on his career with the Flames here.

