OK Daily: All-Star Strip, Crosby Set to Return, Iginla in the Hall

Saturday night the Vancouver Canucks once again struggled to hold onto a lead and the Vegas Golden Knights took full advantage. The Golden Knights have now won three-straight games at T-Mobile Arena. On top of this, captain Mark Stone returned last night for the team.

The Golden Knights are coming into their own after a slow start and are now three games above .500. With players coming back from injury and the team playing as a whole, the Golden Knights are primed to go on a run towards the top of the Pacific Division Standings.

That was fun vegas. T mobile is insane ❤️ thanks for a great night fans! Enjoyed looking at the scoreboard in the end 🐼 pic.twitter.com/EOsXO5otEy — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) November 14, 2021

Have the San Jose Sharks given the Golden Knights the perfect opportunity to do this? Is the Las Vegas Strip going to host the NHL All-Star Skills competition? That and more on Sunday’s edition of the OK Daily.

Vegas: The NHL is rumored to be interested in having the NHL All-Star skills competition outside in the Las Vegas strip for some “Las Vegas themed” All-Star events.

Vegas: There were two fights in last night’s game. One between Oliver Ekman-Larrson and Brayden McNabb and the other between Ben Hutton and Jason Dickinson.

Vegas: Filling in for the night, Dan Kingerski recaps the chaotic goal-filled game with the Canucks.

Vancouver: On the flip-side here are Rob Simpson’s takeaways for the Canucks.

San Jose: The division rival San Jose Sharks have been one of three surprise California teams for the NHL this season in the Pacific Division. But as the Sharks welcomed back a bunch of players to their lineup, the team has struggled.

Pittsburgh: Similar to the Golden Knights the Penguins have been dealing with a plethora of injuries and lineup changes that have kept their star players out of the lineup. Tonight against the Washington Capitals, the Penguins roster will welcome back a big group of guys.

Colorado: With injuries ravaging the Avalanche’s lineup, they have claimed Nicolas Aube-Kubel from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Washington: Forward Nic Dowd has been resigned with the Capitals at three years worth $1.3 million.

Calgary: Lastly, NHL legend Jarome Iginla has been officially inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Look back on his career with the Flames here.