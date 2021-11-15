OK Daily: Angry Sidney Crosby, Canucks Struggle, Vladar Shines

The Vegas Golden Knights have earned a much-needed two-day break after winning three straight games at home at T-Mobile Arena. With Mark Stone now officially back from injury and Jack Eichel having undergone successful artificial disk replacement surgery, things should only get better for the Golden Knights moving forwards.

Coincidentally, some teams such as the San Jose Sharks and Vancouver Canucks are falling off in the Pacific Division, paving the way for the Golden Knights to fight for a playoff spot. Meanwhile, Sidney Crosby is upset and Daniel Vladar is stealing games for the Calgary Flames.

Vegas Hockey Now: In case you missed it, the NHL is in talks with the city of Las Vegas on hosting a potential All-Star Skills Competition on the Vegas Strip.

NHL News & National Hockey Now:

Pittsburgh: Last night the Pittsburgh Penguins welcomed back Sidney Crosby to the lineup but got steamrolled by the Washington Capitals.

Washington: In the ensuing battle Crosby angrily tossed Martin Fehervary into the boards. I will let you be the judge of if it was clean or not. Marc Methot, who has a history with Sidney Crosby, doesn’t believe it was clean.

Very reckless play. This should be a ten game suspension. https://t.co/ARamwa0pKS — Marc Methot (@MarcMethot3) November 15, 2021

Vancouver: On to struggling pacific division teams, first up is the Vancouver Canucks who have been outscored in their last three games 19-6. Yikes.

San Jose: The other struggling Pacific Divison team is the San Jose Sharks who are going through an identity crisis as they welcome back members to their lineup.

Calgary: After fumbling in a couple of games the Calgary Flames have put their faith back into Daniel Vladar who got his second straight start and posted a shutout against the Ottawa Senators.

Detroit: Acquired in the offseason Alex Nedeljkovic is proving to be the goalie of now and the future for the Detroit Red Wings.

