VHN Daily: Mattias Janmark’s return; Canucks ruin Kraken’s home debut

Mattias Janmark was glad to finally get out of his house and play hockey again after spending 11 days in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. The Vegas Golden Knights forward played his first game of the year Friday in the Golden Knights’ 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Janmark said he watched a lot of hockey on television along with other shows, which he didn’t specify, to pass the time.

“I tried to be patient,” he said. “But it was hard.”

