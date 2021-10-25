VHN Daily: Nolan Patrick latest casualty; Isles riding hot Sorokin

The Vegas Golden Knights’ injury list continues to grow. So does the team’s losing streak

Nolan Patrick is the latest to get bit by the injury bug as the center was hurt in Friday’s 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Coach Peter DeBoer said Patrick is dealing with an upper-body injury and is listed as day-to-day. Patrick did not play in Sunday’s 2-0 loss to the New York Islanders at T-Mobile Arena, Vegas’ fourth straight loss.

The Golden Knights elected not to practice Monday at City National Arena as originally scheduled so without any media availability, an update on Patrick will not be available. The next chance to get word on his status will come after the morning skate Tuesday at Ball Arena before the Knights take on the Colorado Avalanche.

As for the Islanders, they are 3-2-1 so far and riding a hot goaltender in Ilya Sorokin. He made 42 saves Sunday in shutting out the Golden Knights and he recorded back-to-back shutouts over the weekend, having blanked the Arizona Coyotes 3-0 Saturday.

