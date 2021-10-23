VHN Daily: Zach Whitecloud injured; Kraken ready for home opener

Zach Whitecloud is the latest Vegas Golden Knights player to suffer an injury as the defenseman hurt his hand trying to block a shot in the second period of the Golden Knights’ 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers Friday night.

Coach Peter DeBoer said after the game Zach Whitecloud was still being evaluated by the team’s medical staff but “it did not look good.” The Knights are already without Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone and Alec Martinez. That’s three straight games the team has lost a player to injury.

Around the NHL:

Associated Press: The Seattle Kraken make their long-awaited home debut at Climate Pledge Arena tonight as they host the Vancouver Canucks. The Kraken opened the season playing their first five games on the road and are 1-3-1.

Around the National Hockey Now Network:

SanJoseHockeyNow: One reason the Sharks are off to a fast 4-0 start? The play of Jonathan Dahlen. He’s fitting right in and Sheng Peng reports from Toronto that Dahlen can make plays despite not being big and strong.

TorontoHockeyNow: Scott Cullen said the Maple Leafs were outplayed in goal in losing 5-3 to the Sharks on Friday.

BostonHockeyNow: Goaltending was not the issue for the Bruins Friday as Linus Ullmark was strong in leading the B’s to a 4-1 win over Buffalo and handing the Sabres their first loss of the year.

FloridaHockeyNow: George Richards reports it’s reunion time for Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle, who faces his old Flyers mates in Philadelphia today.

NYIHockeyNow: Veteran defenseman Zdeno Chara has struggled in his return to the Island and there could be changes coming on the Islanders’ blue line when they face Arizona tonight.

CalgaryHockeyNow: Is Johnny Hockey not worthy of a letter? Steve Macfarlane discusses why the Calgary Flames haven’t made Johnny Gaudreau an alternate captain.

MontrealHockeyNow: The Canadiens are catching a lot of heat for their 0-5 start but coach Dominique Ducharme said the team isn’t listening to the outside noise. Jon Still has the details.

DetroitHockeyNow: Tyler Bertuzzi remains unvaccinated which makes him unavailable to the Red Wings for their game tonight in Montreal.