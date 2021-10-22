VHN Daily: Miromanov recalled; Fleury on Canada Olympic short list

With Alec Martinez out, at least in the short term, defenseman Daniil Miromanov has been recalled to the Vegas Golden Knights from their Henderson AHL affiliate. Miromanov will likely not play tonight against the Edmonton Oilers but coach Peter DeBoer said “He’s first on the list.” Perhaps we see him Sunday when the Knights host the Islanders.

Miromanov had four points in two games with the Silver Knights and is looking forward to joining forces with fellow Russian Evgenii Dadonov. “He’s a hero back in Russia and it would be an honor to play with him,” Miromanov said.

Around the NHL:

Former Golden Knight Marc-Andre Fleury is one of six goaltenders on the list to represent Canada in the Olympics. The Athletic reported the list also includes Carey Price, Darcy Kemper, Jordan Binnington, Carter Hart and Mackenzie Blackwood.

