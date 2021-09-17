VHN Daily: Vegas Golden Knights should say no to Eichel; Kane speaks out

The Vegas Golden Knights are urged to stay away from another perceived gamble, that being traded for Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel. Colleague Dan Kingerski says “Just say no” to Eichel. Meanwhile, Evander Kane, the embattled forward of the San Jose Sharks, went on national television to discuss his myriad issues, primarily his penchant for gambling. Kane’s estranged wife has accused him of betting on hockey. Meanwhile,

The NHL confirmed that any unvaccinated player who contracts COVID-19 will not count against the salary cap while that player is out. Deputy commissioner Bill Daly told TSN.ca that 98% of NHL players are expected to be vaccinated by opening night Oct. 12. That would leave approximately 10 to 15 players without protection.

VegasHockeyNow: Should the Golden Knights pursue Jack Eichel? They can certainly use his help as a top center. But it might be prudent to wait as there will be other options available.

SanJoseHockeyNow: Evander Kane felt it was time to speak out and give his side of the story. He went on ESPN and told Linda Cohn about his problem with gambling, how he didn’t bet on hockey or on or against the Sharks and about the alleged discord among his teammates in the Sharks’ locker room.

“I’m going to be exonerated of the allegations,” Kane said in his interview with Cohn. “Incredibly false.” He added that he had never bet on the NHL, thrown any of his games, or changed how he played in any way because of gambling.

TSN.ca: It’s not the kind of relief NHL teams want, but one they’ll accept should a player of their team test positive for COVID-19 and be forced to miss games. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told TSN.ca that should a player be sidelined due to COVID-19, that player’s team will not have the player’s salary count against the salary cap. It would be temporary relief but relief nonetheless. If a player misses a significant amount of time, then the cap help might be important.

Sportsnet.ca: The Winnipeg Jets are feeling good about their defense corp and when was the last time you heard that? Coach Paul Maurice told Sportsnet.ca that the additions of Nate Schmidt and Brenden Dillon may result in a change in the way the Jets play. They’re a little quicker on the blue line and you could see a more up-tempo style in the ‘Peg.

DetroitHockeyNow: Could the Red Wings have their own “Kirill the Thrill?” Kirill Tyutyayev of Belarus was turning heads after scoring a pair of goals in Detroit’s 5-4 win over Dallas in the NHL Prospects Tournament. Tyutyayev was a seventh-round pick in the 2019 Entry Draft and has been flying under the radar.

BostonHockeyNow: While on the topic of prospects, the Bruins got their first look at Fabian Lysell, their top pick in the 2021 Draft. The 18-year-old Swede impressed with his speed and moves but he also had a few bumps in the road. But the B’s aren’t too worried. They know that time will take care of those nerves.

Sportsnet.ca: One more item on prospects, this one out of Montreal where Mattias Norlinder is hoping to make the Habs out of training camp. Norlinder was a third-round pick in the 2019 Draft and the defenseman from Sweden. He was skating with the other Laval Rocket prospects Thursday but his eye is squarely on getting a locker at the Bell Centre come October.

NYIHockeyNow: The deals are done. Barry Trotz has his team and now it’s up to him to get the Isles over the hump, past Tampa Bay and into the Stanley Cup Finals. But questions remain as colleague Andy Graziano points out.