VHN Daily: Zdeno Chara returns home; When does Jack Eichel leave?

The NHL is getting busy as training camps are ready to one next week. Teams are continuing to tweak their rosters, as was the case on Long Island as the Islanders brought back defenseman Zdeno Chara’s career full circle signing the veteran to a one-year deal.

Teams are also keeping a close eye on their rookies and prospects as play continues throughout the NHL at various sites and tournaments. There’s a lot of good, some bad and even a bit of ugly at looking at some of the early scores. But these events serve their purpose. It’s competition outside the organization and a chance for some players who figure to get an invitation to the veterans’ camp a leg up and some valuable ice time.

Then there’s the never-ending Jack Eichel saga. The disgruntled injured Buffalo Sabres center plans to report to camp and take his physical, one in which he has no chance of passing. This is more about following contractual protocol rather than trying to kiss and make up with Buffalo management. It’s a story with keeping an eye on throughout the week as the Sabres hold talks with various teams in an attempt to move Eichel.

VegasHockeyNow: The Golden Knights need a big boost on their power play and they hope Evgenii Dadonov will supply that boost. The Knights traded for Dadonov, who is proficient at finding the net with the man advantage, from Ottawa over the summer. Dadonov is excited about his fresh start.

NYIHockeyNow: Big Z has returned! The Islanders, looking for a little veteran depth on the blue line to fill the hole left by the departure of Nick Leddy, signed Zdeno Chara to a one-year deal. The hope is Chara, 44, has a little gas left in that big tank of his. The 6-foot-9 Chara was drafted by the Isles back in 1996 in the third round by then-GM Mike Milbury. Mad Mike got that one right.

TSN.ca: So where do things stand with Jack Eichel? Fair question. Eichel is playing it by the book so to speak as the injured Buffalo Sabres center plans to show up at training camp and take his physical. Eichel still wants out of Buffalo.

FloridaHockeyNow: It’s hard to believe but Spencer Knight is still a rookie. It seems like he was already firmly entrenched in the NHL. But no, he can be a Calder Trophy candidate. Whether he competes for it and wins it remains to be seen. He has to still win the starting job with the Florida Panthers. But Knight is focused and ready to battle for the net.

PittsburghHockeyNow: Defenseman Filip Hallander says he’s ready to compete for a spot on the Penguins roster. The Pens’ second-round draft pick from 2018 played last year in Sweden.

SanJoseHockeyNow: Colleague Sheng Peng is in Arizona charting the Sharks’ doings at the Coyotes Rookie Faceoff Tournament and he takes to Jasper Weatherby, who is hoping to land a spot on San Jose’s NHL roster.

ColoradoHockeyNow: How are the Avalanche rookies faring in Arizona at the Coyotes Tournament? Here’s an update.

DetroitHockeyNow: Will Chase Pearson follow the advice of his dad, former NHL forward Scott Pearson and help boost his chances of making it with the Detroit Red Wings? Chase Pearson said he’s not turning a deaf ear to dad.

WashingtonHockeyNow: Sometimes picture is worth more than a thousand words. Colleague Sammi Silber shows off her camera skills with a look at the Washington Capitals rookie camp.