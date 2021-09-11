VHN Daily: Eichel trade chatter; Remembering Hockey’s loss on 9/11

Youth will be served next week in Arizona at the Coyotes Rookie Tournament, where Vegas Golden Knights forward Peyton Krebs will look to make a positive impression and bring some momentum into the NHL training camp later this month. Zach Parise, the newest member of the New York Islanders, also remembers his late father J.P. who was one of the early Islander heroes with his overtime goal that helped defeat the rival New York Rangers in the 1975 playoffs, and the NHL trade chatter should pick up as Jack Eichel’s people met with the Buffalo Sabres.

First, on this day when we remember the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the hockey world hasn’t forgotten then-Los Angeles Kings scouts Mark Bavis and Garnet “Ace” Bailey, who both perished when United Flight 175 crashed into the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, marking them as two of the 2,977 victims.

VegasHockeyNow: The Golden Knights are preparing for the rookie tournament in Arizona, and all eyes will be on Peyton Krebs.

National Hockey Now, NHL Trade Rumors & News:

Los Angeles: It’s been 20 years since the Kings organization lost scouts Mark Bavis and Ace Bailey in the 9/11 attacks. They’re gone but not forgotten.

New York: Zach Parise shouldn’t have any problem fitting in with the New York Islanders coming from Minnesota. after all, his dad J.P. did the same thing back in the 1070s after leaving the Minnesota North Stars for Long Island. Zach Parise officially joined the team Friday.

Pittsburgh: The NHL rumors and suggestions tied Tyler Bozak to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Could the Penguins afford him? If not, who else can fill in for Sidney Crosby?

Sportsnet: Could Jack Eichel finally find a new home via the NHL trade market? His new agents met with the Sabres, and they’re trying. Expect chatter to pick up.

Washington: Want to follow the Vegas Golden Knights on the road? The rematch of the 2018 Cup Final–Capitals single game tickets went on sale Friday. The Golden Knights visit the Capitals on Jan. 24.