VHN Daily: Toronto GM on hot seat, Tarasenko OFF trade market?

As NHL teams get closer to the opening of training camp, players are still waiting to get their contracts done, including Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators and Nolan Patrick of the Vegas Golden Knights. Others are already dealing with injuries as is the case in Pittsburgh as the Penguins have to start the year without stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. And the NHL trade market could be without the two biggest names we’ve tracked all summer, Jack Eichel and Vladimir Tarasenko.

And even though the season hasn’t begun, things are heating up in the general manager’s office in Toronto (when isn’t it hot?) as Kyle Dubas admitted to NHL.com that his job could be in jeopardy if the Maple Leafs don’t have a successful season.

The Golden Knights camp is coming. The season is just a few weeks away.

VegasHockeyNow: Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon is confident the team will sign RFA Nolan Patrick. But who will the center acquired in a trade from the Philadelphia Flyers wind up playing with?

Patrick is going to be a big part of the Vegas Golden Knights season, isn’t he?

Toronto: Could Kyle Dubas be in trouble in Toronto? The general manager admitted to NHL.com his job could be on the line if the Maple Leafs do not have a successful run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

St. Louis: One of the big gets on the NHL trade market was former All-Star winger Vladimir Tarasenko. The relationship between the Russian and the St. Louis Blues appeared to be broken,but it appears Vladimir Tarasenko doesn’t need a real estate agent after all as coach Craig Berube told NHL.com the star forward will remain with the Blues.

Ottawa: Brady Tkachuk is expected to re-sign with the Ottawa Senators. The RFA forward led the Sens with 36 points last season.

San Jose: Do the numbers lie? Micro-stats on the Sharks star players prove to be very revealing.

Pittsburgh: With Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin out for the start of the season, it means others are going to have to pick up the slack.

The Athletic $: So, what happens if Jack Eichel is pulled off the NHL trade market? Is that possible? Jon Vogl addressed that incredible potential.

Edmonton Journal: The negotiations between diminutive winger Kailer Yamamoto and the Edmonton Oilers is a growing “thing.” Jim Matheson is all over it. Is a bridge deal in the works?

Boston: Tomas Hertl is a new name in the NHL trade chatter. Friends of Vegas Hockey Now Jimmy Murphy and Joe Haggerty ask if Hertl is a Bruins target?

Florida: The Florida Panthers emerged as a Stanley Cup contender with your Vegas Golden Knights. Florida’s top prospect Anton Lundell is looking pretty good early in rookie camp.

Vancouver: Our buddy Rob Simpson of Vancouver Hockey Now was in New York for the first hockey game after 9/11. Rob opened the vault to talk about that incredible moment.