VHN Daily: Rumors heat up as camp opening approaches

Things continue to heat up around the NHL as training camps prepare to open. There are trade rumors continuing to circulate. Is Vladimir Tarasenko going to stay in St. Louis? Tomas Hertl isn’t sure what his long-term future in San Jose will be How will the Pittsburgh Penguins cope without their captain Sidney Crosby? The Seattle Kraken are opening their new practice facility to the public. And two long-time NHLers, Paul Holmgren and Peter McNab, are headed to the United States Hockey Hall of Fame.

VegasHockeyNow: Is there going to be life after Marc-Andre Fleury for the Vegas Golden Knights? The team believes Robin Lehner can get the job done.

New York: The Vladimir Tarasenko deal to the New York Islanders remains shrouded in secrecy. Tarasenko is skating in St. Louis with his Blues teammates and the Isles pickup of Zach Parise (He was skating in Isles gear the other day) may be an indication a deal to obtain Tarasenko may be on life support if not dead.

Pittsburgh: The Penguins will be without their captain Sidney Crosby on Opening Night as the veteran center underwent surgery on his wrist. Crosby will be out six weeks.

Philadelphia: A nice honor for former Flyer Paul Holmgren as he was one of three inductees headed to the U.S. Hockey hall of fame. The team’s current senior advisor will be inducted along former Boston Bruin Peter McNab and journalist Stan Fischler in December.

Seattle: The Kraken will open their practice facility to the public this weekend and players are already working out.

Boston: Patrice Bergeron does not have a contract beyond this season. The Bruins have lost stalwarts in consecutive summers beginning with Zdeno Chara. Jimmy Murphy opines that’s not probable…unless Arizona moves to Quebec City??

Florida: Panthers rookie camp starts today, including 12th overall pick Anton Lundell.

Detroit: The Red Wings will participate in a rookie tournament next weekend. Top NHL prospect Lucas Raymond will be on the ice, as will prized goalie prospect Sebastian Cossa.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.ca says Tomas Hertl isn’t sure what his future with the Sharks will be.

San Jose Podcast: Our Kevin Allen, Bob Duff, and Sheng Peng discussed whether the San Jose Sharks could move forward with Evander Kane.