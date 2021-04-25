OTR: Will Sabres Pursue Babcock Again? NHL Trade Deadline Aftershocks | VHN+

VHN+
The hockey world is chattering about the Buffalo Sabres. Has interim coach Don Granato done enough to get the permanent gig? And just who will make that decision, sign players, and make decisions on the NHL Trade market for the embattled franchise?
A trio of Boston Bruins forwards may find themselves on the NHL Trade market this coming offseason, too.
Will Ryan Getzlaf stay in Anaheim or circle back with teams, including the Pittsburgh Penguins, that were interested in him at the NHL Trade Deadline?
That and more in the latest ‘Off The Record’.
