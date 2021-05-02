OTR: The Shortlist for 1st Kraken Head Coach, Chayka Dancing With Devils? | VHN+

Connect with us

OTR: The Shortlist for 1st Kraken Head Coach, Chayka Dancing With Devils?

Published

5 hours ago

on

Kraken

While half of the NHL is gearing up for the playoffs and the unique playoff setup, teams that won’t be in the playoffs are making news behind the scenes, including the newly minted Seattle Kraken. Seattle is still looking for a head coach and the New Jersey Devils who could revisit a new front office hire.

There are rumblings that Seattle General Manager Ron Francis would turn to one of two former teammates to run the Kraken bench if either coach becomes available.

There are several more situations that hockey execs and insiders are closely watching.

Will John Chayka resurface in Newark? And OTR has the industry scuttle on what will happen to the NHL on NBC crew now that Turner owns the rights.

It’s in the latest Off The Record.’ 

