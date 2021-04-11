VHN+
OTR: NHL Trade Deadline Drivers; Getzlaf Quiet | VHN+
With top NHL Trade Targets David Savard and Kyle Palmieri off the NHL Trade market, all eyes are focused on Buffalo Sabres winger Taylor Hall and St. Louis Blues winger Mike Hoffman but NHL GMs are also looking west to the Anaheim Ducks and the Los Angeles Kings.
Will UMass-Amherst head coach and National Champion Greg Carvel wind up in Buffalo coaching the Sabres next season?
What will the NHL do in the Stanley Cup playoffs if another team ends up like the Vancouver Canucks?
That and more in the latest ‘Off The Record’
Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Get VHN in your Inbox
VHN on Facebook
Vegas Team & Cap Info
Golden Knights Gameday5 hours ago
Marc-Andre Fleury Makes History with 1-0 Shutout Win over Coyotes
VHN+12 hours ago
OTR: NHL Trade Deadline Drivers; Getzlaf Quiet | VHN+
Golden Knights Gameday2 days ago