Tom’s Daily: Golden Knights Keep Rolling; Miller Calls Canucks Schedule Unsafe

Tom’s Daily: Vegas Golden Knights Wrap Sweep of Kings; Janmark Records First Point with VGK; J.T. Miller says the Vancouver Canucks schedule is “unsafe” and they need more time; Buffalo Sabres lose Jack Eichel for the season; more

VGK

The Vegas Golden Knights completed a two-game sweep of the LA Kings on Wednesday night and looked good doing it (VegasHockeyNow )

NHL

Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller spoke candidly Wednesday about his team’s attempt to return from COVID-19, saying that there’s no way the team can be ready to play Friday based on one practice and one pre-game skate after missing so much time. There’s a lot of meat on this bone, and it’s worth a read. The NHL has to figure out if they’re going to put their money where their mouth is when it comes to player safety. (Sportsnet)

Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel will miss the remainder of the season with a bulging disk injury. Another tough break for a team that has seen nothing but difficulty this season. (CBC.ca)

The Seattle Kraken are in no hurry to hire a head coach. (NHL.com)

Hockeyverse

This Libyan-born brother and sister duo just completed their first season of playing hockey and they love it. (Global News)

Just one of the many stories unfolding as Hockey Night in Canada prepares to broadcast in seven different languages on April 17. (Vancouver Is Awesome)