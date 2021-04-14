Tom’s Daily: Max Pacioretty Scores 300th Goal; NHL Trade Deadline; more

Tom’s Daily: Max Pacioretty scores his 300th goal as the Vegas Golden Knights rally to beat LA Kings; NHL trade deadline fallout; Colorado Avalanche dealing with COVID-19; 31 Thoughts; more.

VGK

Here’s our NHL trade deadline grade for the Vegas Golden Knights and GM Kelly McCrimmon. (VegasHockeyNow)

Max Pacioretty hit the 300 goal milestone as the Vegas Golden Knights rallied from behind to beat the LA Kings on Monday. (VegasHockeyNow)

NHL

ESPN rolled out its power rankings for the week today. (ESPN)

Elliotte Friedman’s 31 Thoughts for this week, as always a must-read. (Sportsnet)

The Colorado Avalanche cancelled Tuesday’s morning skate after a positive COVID-19 test. Bowen Byram is the only player listed on the COVID protocols for the Avalanche as of this morning. To that end, the Avs are now getting vaccines as availability ramps up. (ColoradoHockeyNow)

I think the Florida Panthers were one of the deadline winners. Here’s a good breakdown of what did and didn’t happen for the Panthers from George Richards. (FloridaHockeyNow)

Hockeyverse

Nova Scotia plans to allow some fans at the Women’s World Championships. (CityNews)

Disappointing news as the Memorial Cup has been cancelled for this season. (Moose Jaw Today)