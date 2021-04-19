Tom’s Daily: Golden Knights Keep Rolling; Bottom Six Scoring; Smith DTD

Tom’s Daily: Vegas Golden Knights riding six-game win streak; VGK bottom-six forwards providing scoring depth; Reilly Smith day-to-day; Patrick Marleau set to break Gordie Howe’s record tonight in Vegas; more.

VGK

Golden Knights win streak reaches six games with win over Ducks. (VegasHockeyNow)

The bottom six forwards have really upped their game, scoring in the last nine straight contests and giving the Golden Knights serious scoring depth at an important time. (VegasHockeyNow)

Reilly Smith is listed as day-to-day after sustaining an injury in last night’s win over Anaheim. (VegasHockeyNow)

Patrick Marleau is set to break Gordie Howe’s NHL all-time games played record tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. (Sportsnet)

NHL

Emotions were high for the Arizona Coyotes as they inducted Leighton Accardo into the ring of honor. The nine-year-old succumbed to cancer this past November. Trailing the St. Louis Blues 2-0 after the first period, Coyotes captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson guaranteed they would come back to win. They did. (The Score)

The NHL is going to be taking a closer look at teams and how they use LTIR to save cap space. (Sportsnet)

An emotional win for the Vancouver Canucks as they return from COVID-19. (CBC.ca)t

Will we play the playoffs in a bubble, in host cities, or a hybrid? It appears Canada might still be able to host playoff games, but the US could end up in a bubble. I can’t imagine not doing a bubble for the final four teams, even if no one really wants it. (Sportsnet)

Hockeyverse

The Vancouer Canucks’ Travis Green opens up about his battle with COVID-19 as the team finally gets back on the ice. (Sportsnet)

US Women’s Hockey coach Bob Corkum steps down in a surprise move just three weeks ahead of the world championship opening in Canada. (Canadian Press)