OTR: Flyers Seek Statement Trade, Could Gaudreau be Traded? | VHN+

The NHL Trade Deadline is one week from Monday, but the player movement continues to be strained thanks to salary cap issues and this unique season. However, Off the Record is still hearing some interesting NHL trade chatter and we could see a surprise statement trade.

One of those teams whose GM and coach feel the heat from a disappointing season is the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers fell off the table this season and have just a 10% chance to make the NHL playoffs. Off the Record has been told to watch the Flyers because if things don’t change downstairs, more significant changes upstairs may follow.

There are high drama and tension in Philly.

Will the terminally middling Calgary Flames blow it up or simply make patchwork trades for the “now”?

How stealth is Toronto Maple Leafs General manager Kyle Dubas? Is it possible to avoid the Toronto media’s prying eyes and hit the NHL trade market in secret–just like the Montreal Canadiens did with Eric Staal?

That and more in the latest ‘Off The Record.’

