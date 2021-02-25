Connect with us

Tom's Daily: Golden Knights Game Postponed, Hertl Out for SJ

Published

12 hours ago

on

Vegas Golden Knights Gameday Tomas Hertl

Tom’s Daily: The Vegas Golden Knights game with the San Jose Sharks Thursday night has been postponed, Sharks’ Tomas Hertl on COVID-19 protocol list; Boston Bruins – Philadelphia Flyers most-watched game ever on NBCSN with over 1 million viewers; NHL Schedule Updates; more

VGK

Vegas Golden Knights – San Jose Sharks game postponed for Thursday night out of “an abundance of caution.” (VegasHockeyNow)

Related: San Jose’s Tomas Hertl has been placed in the COVID-19 protocols by the NHL. (SanJoseHockeyNow)

NHL

The NHL has issued more schedule updates for games postponed by COVID-19 protocols. (NHL.com)

Freddie Andersen getting closer to returning for the Toronto Maple Leafs (TSN)

A “shaken” Artemi Panarin is taking time away from the New York Rangers following accusations coming out of Russia. USA Today takes a look at how Vladimir Putin’s reach and influence still hangs over Russian players. (USA Today)

Hockeyverse

The Bruins – Flyers game at Lake Tahoe on Sunday broke records including the most-watched regular season NHL game ever on NBCSN. (NBC Sports)

Good to see Henrik Lundqvist back on the ice again. (NHL.com)

 

