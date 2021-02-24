Tom’s Daily: VGK Tickets; Aex Tuch Promoted; more

Tom’s Daily: Vegas Golden Knights announce ticket sales plans; Alex Tuch promoted to top line duties; Former BMG member Marc Roberts enjoying life with the VGK; Habs fire Julien, Muller; more.

VGK

The Vegas Golden Knights have announced the team’s ticket sales plans for games with limited capacity at T-Mobile Arena (VegasHockeyNow)

Alex Tuch has played his way to the top line, continuing his successful run with the Golden Knights in last year’s playoffs. (VegasHockeyNow)

Former Blue Man Group member Marc Roberts is loving his new role with the Vegas Golden Knights. (VegasHockeyNow)

NHL

Don’t look now, but here come the Los Angeles Kings. (Sports Illustrated)

The Canadiens have fired head coach Claude Julien and assistant coach Kirk Muller. (Sportsnet)

Marcus Foligno calls in the linesman to stop fight with Sharks rookie early. Know the code, kids. Respect. (USA Today)

Hockeyverse

Play chess like a hockey player! (Chess.com)