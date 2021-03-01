Tom’s Daily: Pietrangelo, Theodore, Fleury Shine for VGK

Tom’s Daily: Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo shine in Vegas Golden Knights OT win over Anaheim Ducks; VGK sever deal with UpickTrade after blowback; Vintage Marc-Andre Fleury; Patrick Kane hits 400 goals; John Tortorella doesn’t care how hot his seat gets and more.

VGK

Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo shined for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 3-2 overtime win over the Anaheim Ducks. (VegasHockeyNow)

Just three days after announcing a partnership with UpickTrade the Golden Knights have cancelled the partnership amid blowback from pretty much everywhere. (ESPN)

Logan Thompson dressed as the backup to Marc-Andre Fleury after Oscar Dansk was sent back to the Henderson Silver Knights. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Our own Tom Callahan called it two weeks ago: this is vintage Marc-Andre Fleury. Now the rest of hockey is beginning to notice, like the good folks at TSN. (TSN)

NHL

Patrick Kane hit 400 NHL goals in the Chicago Blackhawks win over the Detroit Red Wings Sunday. (Sportsnet)

The Columbus Blue Jackets have lost five in a row, but John Tortorella says he’s never concerned about his job security. (TSN)

Both Auston Matthews and Frederik Andersen have returned to practice with the Toronto Maple Leafs. (TSN)

Hockeyverse

The PWPHA Dream Gap Tour took to the ice at Madison Square Garden for a historic women’s game. (USA Today)

NHL Agent Bayne Pettinger is paving the way for LGBTQ+ members in hockey. (Sportsnet)