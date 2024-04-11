Golden Knights Flatline vs. Oilers; VGK Fear Early Playoff Bounce

The Vegas Golden Knights mustered only 18 shots on goal against the Edmonton Oilers, who played without the world’s best player, Connor McDavid. It did not matter for Edmonton as they beat Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill five times for a 5-1 win at Rogers Arena.

The Golden Knights have lost three in a row at the worst possible time. They now lead the St. Louis Blues by only three points with four games to go for the final Western Conference playoff spot. St. Louis has three games left. The Golden Knights still trail the LA Kings by one point for third place.

The Golden Knights started on the wrong foot and had no more than six shots in any period. Edmonton defenseman Cody Cedi scored at 9:37 of the first period. The Golden Knights hung in the game despite not being at their best. However, five minutes into the second period, Mattias Ekholm scored, followed by Zach Hyman’s 53rd goal of the season a few minutes later.

Leon Draisaitl ended the competitive portion of the game with a goal seven minutes into the third.

Keegan Kolesar (7) scored a shorthanded goal midway through the third period to break the shutout.

“Before you know it, you run out of time. We saw that a couple of years ago,” Kolesar said. “Right now, our game is nowhere where we need to be, and even if we were to get in, it might be a quick bounce for us out of there.”

Adin Hill wasn’t necessarily sharp, stopping 20 of 25 in his first start since March 23. Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner wasn’t significantly tested and stopped 17 of 18 shots.

Coach Bruce Cassidy wasn’t necessarily happy with his team’s game, either.

“We need to be better on the forecheck to create some anxiety for them, some turnovers, get us some chances, and to me, that was the difference in the game,” said Cassidy. “They were miles ahead of us in that area.”

The Golden Knights finish the season with four games at home, beginning with the Minnesota Wild on Friday and the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

Kolesar’s comments shouldn’t be overlooked. The Golden Knights are largely the same team that made owner Bill Foley’s “Cup in Six” prognostication a reality. They know how to win even as they’ve been vulnerable to extended losing streaks this season. The Golden Knights’ magic number remains four points to clinch a playoff spot.