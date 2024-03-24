Adin Hill Leaves Golden Knights Win with Injury

The Vegas Golden Knights beat the hapless Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. It was another win and kept the Golden Knights in a solid playoff position. However, goalie Adin Hill may not be in a solid position after leaving the game due to injury in the third period.

Hill extended to make a pad save on Cole Sillinger at the 3:34 mark of the third period. Hill could be seen grabbing his left leg with his glove, and he left the game shortly after.

“He came to the bench and said he wasn’t 100%,” coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Hill has recently struggled, but the Golden Knights were leading 3-1 at the time of injury. This season, Hill has a .914 save percentage. Logan Thompson relieved Hill, allowing one goal in the victory.

The Golden Knights trail the LA Kings by two points for third place in the Pacific Division and now lead the St. Louis Blues by four points for the final wild-card spot, with one game in hand.