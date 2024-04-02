Good News: Hertl Takes Step Forward at Golden Knights Practice

One day after wearing a red sweater to denote non-contact, Tomas Hertl gave the Vegas Golden Knights some good news by joining the practice as a full participant on Tuesday.

In a video posted by the team’s X account, Hertl is shown in a white sweater, full contact.

“I don’t know the answer (if Hertl will be available when the Golden Knights face Arizona on Friday). I’m not saying no because he’s in full (contact),” said coach Bruce Cassidey. “If he’s not playing, I don’t know if he’ll travel. He’s full contact, so I’m not ruling him out or putting him in. He’s progressing.”

The Golden Knights acquired Hertl from the San Jose Sharks just before the NHL trade deadline at 3 p.m. on March 8. The Golden Knights got a sweet deal, getting a 2025 third-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick in exchange for a 2025 first-round draft pick and prospect David Edstrom.

Hertl, 30, had knee surgery in mid-February. He led the Sharks with 34 points (15-19-34) in 48 games. In 712 career NHL games, Hertl registered 484 points, including 218 goals. San Jose also held back $1.387 million of Hertl’s salary cap hit for the next five seasons.

It’s not yet known where Hertl may slot into the Golden Knights lineup or when. The skilled forward is a natural center and left-handed. He could also play the wing, as the Golden Knights have Jack Eichel, William Karlsson, and Chandler Stephenson down the middle.

Hertl, Mark Stone, and Robin Lehner are currently on LTIR. Stone may be back for the playoffs but is reportedly dealing with a lacerated spleen, and there isn’t a timetable for his return.