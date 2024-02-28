Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights Get Their Revenge, Plus Eichel’s Return

The Vegas Golden Knights soundly defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Center on Tuesday, 6-2. It was a revenge game of sorts, avenging last Thursday’s embarrassing 7-3 loss at T-Mobile Arena. Coupled with center Jack Eichel’s eventual return from suffering a knee injury on January 11, the tides are turning for the Golden Knights. Finally, the VGK are closer to a complete team. When will the franchise center make his long-awaited return? Also in the Daily, a panel of Chris Chelios’s former teammates told tales of their Chicago days. The NHL trade talk is heating up. Will Nashville and Pittsburgh trade away key pieces but the surprising Philadelphia Flyers could potentially disrupt the market.

Gary Bettman is focused on ensuring that Winnipeg fans attend their home games as attendance in the hockey crazy market is hitting rock bottom despite a surging team. Also, take a walk down memory lane to 2004, when a record-breaking brawl between the Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators happened.

Let’s go around the league…

Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Hockey Now: Revenge on the Toronto Maple Leafs, 6-2. How the Golden Knights took care of business.

Vegas Hockey Now: The franchise center is making his return … soon. That’s the best news the Golden Knights have received in a while. But as he takes a step forward — there are two very interesting game for Jack Eichel’s return.

NHL Trade Rumors, News & National Hockey Now

Chicago Hockey Now: A panel of Chris Chelios’s former teammates discuss their time with the legendary Blackhawk. Find out what they said after the legendary defenseman had his jersey number retired by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Nashville Hockey Now: Rumors have swirled around goaltender Juuse Saros and his potential landing spot. In fact, one team has shown serious interest. But will it be enough to pry him loose from the Nashville Predators?

Philadelphia Hockey Now: There’s been a discussion regarding forward Elias Pettersson and a potential extension. But what if that extension doesn’t happen? Could the Philadelphia Flyers swoop in?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh’s march toward a playoff berth has resembled that of a beaten boxer. So is it worth saving the current group, or should they sell off the pieces? The Penguins’ trade deadline decisions await.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres suffered a harsh 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers. Coach Don Granato got heated over the referees. An angry night for the Buffalo Sabres.

Sportsnet: Rumors swirling around the Winnipeg Jets’s potential relocation and attendance issues were quieted by commissioner Gary Bettman… for now. Bettman told Jets fans to relax, but also attend their home games.

AP News: 20 years ago, a record-breaking brawl shook the NHL. While the art has died down since that time, it still holds a place in today’s game.

NHL.com: Rwody forward Matt Rempe with goals and fists has taken over New York City. How Rangers fans adopted Rempe-Mania as one of their own.