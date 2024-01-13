Eichel Out: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames Preview

If the Vegas Golden Knights’ lineup against the Boston Bruins was depleted, what should we consider a Golden Knights’ lineup without Jack Eichel? The Golden Knights will have to find a path to victory without Eichel’s services against the Calgary Flames.

Betting line: DraftKings has the Golden Knights as minus-120 favorites with an over/under of six goals.

Key storylines: How are the Golden Knights going to replace Eichel and his 44 points? There is no dollar-for-dollar replacement on the Golden Knights roster. Nicolas Roy is not a true fourth-line center. He has been stuck on a team with Eichel, Chandler Stephenson, and William Karlsson all ahead of him on the depth chart. We will get a chance to see how Roy does in an elevated role.

Adin Hill has been medically cleared but did not feel 100% the day of his expected start earlier in the week. It is concerning that Hill has not dressed since being medically cleared.

About the Golden Knights (24-13-5, 53 points):

Barbashev-Roy-Marchessault

Dorofeyev-Stephenson-Stone

Cotter-Howden-Amadio

Rondbjerg-Froese-Kolesar

Martinez-Pietrangelo

McNabb-Korczak

Hague-Whitecloud

Thompson

Golden Knights to watch: As mentioned above, this is Roy’s chance to showcase his talents. Chandler Stephenson is the team’s top healthy center and needs to improve on his eight points in his last 23-game mark.

If there is a positive, this is the most healthy the defense has been in quite some time. Shea Theodore remains out with an unknown timeframe to return. If the defense and goaltending can keep the Golden Knights in games, everything should be alright over the next couple of weeks. If the Golden Knights need to score four or more goals per night to win, they will find themselves looking up at the playoff picture in a matter of weeks.

About the Flames (19-18-5, 43 points): If there is another positive, the Golden Knights get the Flames tonight. The Golden Knights are 9-1 at home all-time against the Flames. The Flames have had their struggles in T-Mobile Arena.

The Flames are 6-4 in their last 10 games and on a two-game winning streak. Blake Coleman leads the Flames with 35 points (18 goals). Jacob Markstrom expects to get the start in net and is 12-11-2 with a 2.66 GAA and .910 SV%.

How to watch

Time: 7:00 P.M. PST.

TV: Vegas 34

Stream: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340