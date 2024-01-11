Can the Golden Knights Rise Above the Circumstances Against the Boston Bruins?

A depleted Vegas Golden Knights roster catches the Boston Bruins with injury troubles of their own tonight in Vegas.

Betting line: DraftKings has the Golden Knights as plus-125 underdogs at home with an over/under of six goals.

Key storylines: Who plays tonight for the Golden Knights? There is a sickness working its way through the locker room that has forced Keegan Kolesar, Logan Thompson, and Michael Amadio to miss games. Adin Hill was an unexpected scratch. The Golden Knights had to go with an unconventional lineup with 11 forwards and seven defensemen last night in Colorado against the Avalanche.

About the Golden Knights (23-13-5, 51 points): Tonight’s game against the Bruins starts the second half of the season. The Golden Knights accumulated 51 points over the first 41 games of the season which paces for 102 points. However, the Golden Knights accumulated 21 points in their last 20 games which would pace for 78 points. The point is, that the Golden Knights need to pick things up if they intend on making the playoffs.

Tonight’s lines are a mystery, for now, we will hope this is how the team takes the ice tonight.

Expected Lines:

Barbashev-Eichel-Marchessault

Dorofeyev-Stephenson-Stone

Howden-Roy-Kolesar

Denisenko-Amadio-Cotter

Martinez-Pietrangelo

Hague-Whitecloud

McNabb-Cormier

Thompson

Golden Knights to watch: The leaders need to carry the mail as the team tries to find its game. Scoring from the third and fourth lines would be helpful, but the top two lines can not afford to take any games or shifts off. Jack Eichel has taken his game to its highest level, but he needs to find another gear to help get the Golden Knights out of their funk. Jonathan Marchessault has not logged a shot on goal in the last two games. Ivan Barbashev has gone four games without a point. Chandler Stephenson has eight points in his last 22 games.

About the Bruins (24-8-8, 56 points): The Bruins have injury problems of their own. Linus Ullmark, Brandon Carlo, and Matthew Poitras are out for tonight’s game which hopefully evens the ice a bit.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 57 points. Jeremy Swayman expects to get the start and is 11-3-6 with a 2.50 GAA and .920 SV%. Can the Golden Knights find a path to three or four goals? Will three or four goals be enough to earn the victory?

How to watch

Time: 7:00 P.M. PST.

TV: Vegas 34

Stream: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340