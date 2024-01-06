All Smiles: Vegas Golden Knights Defeat New York Islanders 5-2

The chaos of the unexpected is fun. Zach Whitecloud was a surprise scratch which meant Tboias Bjornfot would make his Vegas Golden Knights debut. Lukas Cormier made his NHL debut. Gregori Denisenko made his second appearance as a Golden Knight.

How would coach Bruce Cassidy handle the newcomers in the lineup against the New York Islanders?

Similar to Thursday’s game against the Florida Panthers, the Golden Knights scored the game’s goal. Jack Eichel converted a one-timer from the slot from Jonathan Marchessault. The game’s next goal was a bit of a mystery. Matthew Barzal celebrated as if he scored but play continued. Upon further review, Barzal scored from below the goal line behind the net. Barzal threw the puck to the front of the net and was rewarded.

The defensive pairing of Bjornfot and Hague struggled during the first period. The front of Thompson’s net was unprotected many times when they were out there. Fortunately, no goals were scored against the Golden Knights during the first period with Hague and Bjornfot on the ice.

Logan Thompson had 15 saves on 16 shots and bailed the Golden Knights out a few times.

The second period featured a fair amount of scoring chances and no goals for the first 17 minutes.

If the Golden Knights turn around their recent skid, the last three minutes of the second period of tonight’s game will be known as the turning point.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored a nice goal after some tic-tac-toe passes from Mark Stone and Chandler Stephenson. All Dorofeyev had to do was tap the puck into an empty net from two feet away. It took the Golden Knights 90 seconds to extend the lead. Nic Roy scored after a nice screen from Keegan Kolesar. The Islanders challenged and the call on the ice did not change.

The Golden Knights took a much-needed two-goal lead into the third period.

The floodgates opened to start the third period. The teams combined for three goals in the period’s first 4:20. Eichel and Roy scored their second goals of the game. Matt Martin scored for the Islanders.

Things settled down the Golden Knights coasted to a much-needed 5-2 victory to hopefully get things back on track.

“We’ve always been a good rush team, we always want to continue to work on our offensive zone play.” Jack Eichel on finding ways to score beyond the rush.

“Those are timely saves, you don’t know when they are going to come.” Coach Cassidy on the goaltending. “I can’t emphasize enough, timely goals and timely saves can really change momentum swings and do wonders for your team.”

Coach Cassidy was asked about the development of the players from the Henderson Silver Knights. “It takes a village to coach an organization. They’ve done a good job (Henderson Silver Knights coaching staff).”

Gawlik’s Three Stars

First Star: Jack Eichel, two goals

Second Star: Nic Roy, two goals

Third Star: Logan Thompson, 27 saves on 29 shots

Scoring Summary

First Period

Eichel from Marchessault and Pietrangelo, 6:24

Barzal from Horvat and Lee, 12:13

Second Period

Dorofeyev from Stone and Stephenson, 17:11

Roy from Howden and Kolesar, 18:41

Third Period



Eichel (PPG) from Cormier, 0:31

Martin from Cizikas, 2:22

Roy from Kolesar, 4:20