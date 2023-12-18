Vegas Golden Knights Game 32 Pluses/Minuses; Hill Leaves Early, Thompson in Discomfort, Eichel Remains Hot

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators 6-3 on Sunday night in Vegas. Here’s a look at the pluses and minuses of a game that featured plenty of drama.

+ Golden Knights Close Out a Third Period

The Golden Knights gave up three consecutive third-period leads at home to the San Jose Sharks, Calgary Flames, and Buffalo Sabres. Thankfully, the Golden Knights secured six of a possible eight points during the homestand despite giving up leads in the third period.

– Adin Hill was Injured in His First Start on Nov. 30

The home crowd was amped up as Adin Hill led the Golden Knights onto the ice for warmups indicating he was the starting goaltender. His return lasted just 6:25 when he failed to react to a shot from Josh Norris. Hill wasted no time in pulling himself from the game. Coach Bruce Cassidy stated that Hill would be evaluated Monday morning to see the severity of his injury.

– Logan Thompson was Potentially Injured in Relief of Hill

This was a developing story during the third period of the Golden Knights’ victory over the Senators. Thompson was slow to get up after making a save and favoring his right side. During the next television timeout, Thompson skated to the bench and spoke with medical staff for most of the break while moving his right leg around. Thompson was hunched over while the play was on the other end of the ice and used the crossbar as support when he returned to the crease after playing a puck behind the net.

Who, and how many goalies are recalled from the Henderson Silver Knights will give clues about the Golden Knights’ goaltending situation.

+ Jack Eichel’s 10-Game Point Streak

Eichel is exactly who general manager Kelly McCrimmon thought he was. A generational talent who can lead a team to a Stanley Cup victory with the right support system around him. Eichel had two more points in Sunday’s victory against the Senators and is on pace for 92 points.

+Mark Stone Remains Red Hot

Stone’s had three assists in Sunday’s victory over the Senators which puts him at 14 points in his last 10 games. Can Stone remain healthy for 82 games and be a point-per-game player for the 2023-24 season?

+Ivan Barbashev Has Found His Game

Barbashev had a goal and assist in Sunday’s game against the Senators to put him at 10 points in nine games.

+ Golden Knights Won Special Teams Battle

The Senators first two goals came on their power play. The Golden Knights scored two goals on the power play and a shorthanded goal to give them a 3-2 advantage in special teams.