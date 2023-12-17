Adin Hill Injured in Golden Knights Victory vs. Ottawa Senators

The Vegas Golden Knights’ victory against the Ottawa Senators had a variety of emotions.

The big news occurred just before the players hit the ice for warmups. Fans let out a cheer when they saw Adin Hill walking down the tunnel and making his first start since Nov. 30 against the Vancouver Canucks.

Jack Eichel wasted little time getting the Golden Knights on the board. Eichel beat Joonas Korpisalo on a two-on-one just a minute and a half into the game.

Josh Norris converted a powerplay goal for the Senators on their first power play. Hill did not attempt to get low on the save and immediately removed himself from the game. Logan Thompson replaced Hill less than seven minutes into the game. The air was sucked out of the building after the Hill injury.

Ridley Greig gave the Senators the lead on the powerplay with a shot from between the circles that beat Thompson. Jonathan Marchessault tied the game on a long wrist shot from just inside the blue line.

A high event first period to say the least.

The second period also featured high-event hockey and thankfully, it was in favor of the Golden Knights. Ben Hutton found Nic Roy streaking across the blue line on the power play and Roy was able to finish.

Chandler Stephenson scored a shorthanded goal less than two minutes later. Stone found Stephenson streaking down the middle of the ice and there was not much Korpisalo could have done.

Ivan Barbashev scored with just 12 seconds remaining for his 10th point in nine games. “I think that line was playing well and just not finishing.” Coach Bruce Cassidy on Mark Stone joining the line with Barbashev and Eichel. “They are just good players that will come around. Barbashev I do find to be at the front of the net more.”

The Golden Knights were a bit shell-shocked after Hill left the game and gained their composure in the second period.

“We had a good effort after the first period of playing pucks behind (the Senators’s defense). “Stone on the victory. “We played the game we wanted to play, we did not trade chances.”

William Karlsson scored a powerplay goal five minutes into the third period. Brady Tkachuk got a garbage goal with just over a minute remaining to make for a 6-3 Golden Knights victory.

The bigger story was Thompson. Thompson appeared to be favoring his right leg and was slow to get up.

The Golden Knights’ goaltending depth appears to be looks like it will be tested once again.

Gawlik’s Three Stars

First Star: Mark Stone, three assists

Second Star: Logan Thompson, came in cold and braved pain to finish the game

Third Star: Ben Hutton, two assists

Scoring Summary

First Period

Eichel from Barbashev and Hutton 1:37

Norris (PPG) from Stutzle and Sanderson 6:25

Greig (PPG) from Giroux and Chychrun 10:55

Marchessault from Howden and McNabb 13:32

Second Period

Roy (PPG) from Hutton 9:53

Stephenson (SHG) from Stone 11:31

Barbashev from Hague and Stone 19:48

Third Period

Karlsson (PPG) from Stone and Eichel 5:43

Tkachuk from Batherson and Norris 18:39