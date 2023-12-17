Breaking: Adin Hill Leaves Game Injured During First Period

The home crowd at T-Mobile Arena had some excitement before the puck dropped. Adin Hill walked down the tunnel the eruption of fans excited to see his first appearance since Nov. 30.

Unfortunately, Hill’s return was short-lived.

Josh Norris of the Ottawa Senators scored a powerplay goal 6:25 into the first period. The shot was low and ricocheted off Hill’s left pad and into the net. Hill did not react to the shot and it seemed like he just lost the puck in traffic.

Hill skated to the bench immediately and removed himself from the game. Logan Thompson came in relief of Hill.

The scene at T-Mobile Arena was very similar to what Thompson experienced last season. Thompson made a start against the Nashville Predators and reaggravated an injury.

Hill had injury issues and was limited to 27 appearances last season which was also a career high.

Hill entered Sunday’s game 10-2-2 with a 1.87 GAA and .935 SV%.

Thompson entered Sunday’s game 9-4-3 with a 2.49 GAA and .911 SV%.

This is a developing story and we will look for an update after the game from coach Bruce Cassidy.