The Golden Knights Look to Extend Three Game Winning Streak Against the Calgary Flames

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Calgary Flames Tuesday night in Vegas looking to extend their three-game winning streak and improve their 6-1-3 record over the last 10 games.

Betting line: STN Sports has the Golden Knights are a minus-200 favorite with an over/under of six. The public supports the Golden Knights at a 79%-21% split per covers.com.

Key storyline: Flames goaltender Dan Vladar stole the show the last time these two teams met. Vladar had 27 saves on 28 shots which included 12 high-danger chances. Tuesday’s starting goalie for the Flames has not been confirmed as Vladar played last night against the Colorado Avalanche and gave up six goals on 38 shots.

About the Golden Knights (19-5-5, 43 points): Coach Bruce Cassidy put the forward lines in a blender to begin the Canadian road trip just over two weeks ago. Since then the Golden Knights have not lost a game in regulation going 5-0-3 and averaging 3.88 goals per game. The Golden Knights are on a three-game winning streak and have a favorable schedule that could help the team bank points.

Adin Hill, Alec Martinez, and Shea Theodore remain out and do not have return dates. Kaeden Korczak left Sunday’s game late against the San Jose Sharks and will not be in tonight’s lineup. Brayden Pachal will draw in.

Expected Lines

Barbashev-Eichel-Stone

Cotter-Karlsson-Marchessault

Howden-Stephenson-Amadio

Carrier-Roy-Kolesar

Hutton-Pietrangelo

McNabb-Pachal

Hague-Whitecloud

Thompson

Golden Knights to watch: Chandler Stephenson looks to make it three consecutive games scoring a goal. Ivan Barbashev has found his “assisting” touch with five assists over the last six games. Thompson is 4-0-2 in his last six starts.

About the Flames (11-14-3, 25 points): The Flames are 2-4 since defeating the Golden Knights in overtime a little over two weeks ago. Vegas is not a comfortable place for the Flames to play as they have gone 1-8 in T-Mobile Arena. Rookie goaltender Dustin Wolf was called up due to Jacob Markstrom’s injury and is the likely starter. Wolf is 1-2 with a 3.04 GA/G and .900 SV%.

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST.

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340