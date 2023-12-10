Vegas Flu for the Sharks? Golden Knights vs San Jose Sharks Preview

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena. This is the Golden Knights’ second game in consecutive days and the first of a three-game homestand.

Betting line: STN Sports has the Golden Knights are an overwhelming minus-340 favorite with an over/under of six. The public is supporting the Golden Knights at a 68%-32% split per covers.com.

Key storyline: The Dallas Stars looked sleepy as they faced the Golden Knights in the fourth game in six days yesterday. Sunday’s game against the Sharks is the Golden Knights’ ninth in 16 days. The Golden Knights are 4-1-3 in their last eight games. The Sharks have been in Vegas waiting for the Golden Knights just like the Golden Knights were waiting for the Stars for a couple of days. Although, it looks like the Sharks may have been enjoying their time in Vegas. Maybe a case of the Vegas Flu?

🗣️"GREAT WIN BOYS, LET'S GET TO SIN CITY" pic.twitter.com/wWE8hvwMpA — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) December 8, 2023

About the Golden Knights (18-5-5, 41 points): The Golden Knights are 1-2-1 on the backend of back-to-back games this season. The last time the Golden Knights had a lopsided game the day before a back-to-back was early November against the Colorado Avalanche. The Golden Knights defeated the Avalanche 7-0 and lost to the Anaheim Ducks the following day 4-2.

The Golden Knights are 2-0 against the Sharks this season with a combined score of 9-1.

Alec Martinez and Adin Hill are not expected to rejoin the lineup for Sunday’s game. Shea Theodore will remain on LTIR through the middle of December.

Expected Lines

Barbashev-Eichel-Stone

Cotter-Karlsson-Marchessault

Howden-Stephenson-Amadio

Carrier-Roy-Kolesar

Hutton-Pietrangelo

McNabb-Korczak

Hague-Whitecloud

Patera

Golden Knights to watch: Goal-scoring can be a streaky occurrence. Chandler Stephenson (20 games), Paul Cotter (17 games), Nic Roy (12 games), and Pavel Dorofeyev (nine games) snapped extended scoring droughts Saturday against the St. Louis Blues. Jiri Patera is expected to make his 2023-24 season debut for the Golden Knights. Patera went 2-0-0 with a 2.50 GA/G and a .929 SV% with the Golden Knights last season. The 24-year-old is 6-6-2 with a 3.17 GA/G and .900 SV/% with the Henderson Silver Knights this season.

About the Sharks (8-17-2, 18 points): The Sharks are 8-7-1 since starting the season 0-10-1. Tomas Hertl is leading the way with 23 points (nine goals). Rookie William Eklund is having a fine freshman campaign with 13 points (six goals). Goaltenders MacKenzie and Kaapo Kahkonen have combined for a record of 8-12-2, 4.04 GA/G, and .894 SV%.

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST.

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340