Eichel Looks to Continue Scoring Streak: Golden Knights vs. Stars Preview

The Vegas Golden Knights wrap up the road trip against the Dallas Stars for a Saturday matinee.

Betting line: STN Sports has the Golden Knights as plus-120 underdogs with an over/under of six. 58% of the public is on the underdog Golden Knights per covers.com.

Key storyline: The Stars wrapped up a three-game road trip on the East Coast on Thursday and have a short turnaround against the Golden Knights. It is more common for teams to get an additional day off after a long road trip and traveling across the country. The Golden Knights have an opportunity to get a jump on a dangerous team.

About the Golden Knights (17-5-5, 39 points): Despite only having their top 18 skaters intact for just a handful of games, the Golden Knights have just five regulation losses in 27 games played. The Golden Knights have given 64 goals which is the third fewest in the NHL. The Golden Knights powerplay is converting at 22% which is No. 12 overall and the penalty kill is No. 3 overall with an 87.18% success rate.

Expected Lines

Barbashev-Eichel-Stone

Cotter-Karlsson-Marchessault

Howden-Stephenson-Amadio

Carrier-Roy-Kolesar

Hutton-Pietrangelo

McNabb-Korczak

Hague-Whitecloud

Thompson

About the Stars (15-7-3, 33 points): The Stars have not had great defense or goaltending as of late. The road trip was not kind as the Stars gave up 13 goals in three games. The Stars and Golden Knights have had a pair of low-scoring games that went to overtime already this season. The teams have combined for just eight goals in their two contests but the sportsbooks feel this could be a high-scoring game based on an over/under of six.

Golden Knights to watch: Jack Eichel, who else? Eichel has goals in four straight games with nine points. Ivan Barbashev had two assists in Wednesday’s game against the St. Louis Blues and might be finding his way on the new top line with Eichel and Mark Stone. Logan Thompson will make his third consecutive start for the first time this season.

Time: 1:00 p.m. PST.

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340