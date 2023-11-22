Storylines, Expected Lines, and Betting Lines; Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars Preview

The Vegas Golden Knights finish the five-game road trip against the Dallas Stars. The Golden Knights come into Wednesday’s game refreshed and with a full practice under their belt.

Can the Golden Knights salvage five points on the tough road trip?

Betting line: STN Sports has the Golden Knights as +110 underdogs with an over/under of six. The public favors the Golden Knights at 55% per Covers.com.

About the Golden Knights (13-4-2, 28 points): The Golden Knights will ice a fully healthy lineup for the second time this season. Nicolas Hague played Sunday for the first time in nearly three weeks. The Golden Knights are extremely hard to beat with their top six defensemen in the lineup. Chandler Stephenson should have his feet under him after missing some time due to injury.

Expected Lines

Barbashev-Eichel-Marchessault

Howden-Stephenson-Stone

Cotter-Karlsson-Amadio

Carrier-Roy-Kolesar

Martinez-Pietrangelo

McNabb-Theodore

Hague-Whitecloud

Hill

About the Stars (12-4-1, 25 points): Joe Pavelski, Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson, Matt Duchene, Tyler Seguin, Wyatt Johnston, Jaime Benn, Miro Heiskanen, and Mason Marchment all have 10 or greater points. The Stars have plenty of depth, to say the least.

Jake Oettinger comes in 8-3-1 with a 2.50 GA/G and .920 SV%.

Like the Golden Knights, the Stars have had their Jekyll and Hyde moments recently. The Stars lost to the Colorado Avalanche last Saturday 6-3 after scoring the game’s first three goals. This past Monday, the New York Rangers scored the game’s first two goals against the Stars and then the Stars went on to score the game’s next six consecutive goals. The Stars won that game 6-3. Can we conclude that the Stars or Golden Knights will score six goals tonight?

Golden Knights to watch: When coach Bruce Cassidy needs a spark, Ivan Barbashev has found himself off the top line on multiple occasions this season, including this past Sunday. Barbashev should have no problem being motivated to impose his will on tonight’s game. Mark Stone could carry the Golden Knights in an important game like this. Look for the captain to be heavily involved every shift. No one on the Golden Knights likes losing, but Jonathan Marchessault seems to take it especially hard. Expect a big goal, or two, from Marchessault.

Key storylines: The expected lines may not be the lines by the second period of tonight’s game if the Golden Knights are not scoring. Success in tonight’s game might be measured by if the lines remain intact and coach Cassidy can roll all four lines throughout the game.

This is the first game for the Golden Knights in Dallas since eliminating the Stars in the Western Conference Final. The Golden Knights eliminated the Stars in their own building last May. Expect a season three opening night, Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks type of vibe.

The Stars third line of Robertson, Johnston, and Evgenii Dadonov are a combined minus-11. Look for coach Cassidy to match up the Golden Knights top two forward lines against the Stars third forward line whenever he can.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Time: 6:30 p.m. PST.

TV: TNT

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340