Storylines, Expected Lines, Injuries and Betting Lines; Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes Preview

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Arizona Coyotes in the dreaded first game back from a long road trip. Can also add the first game back after a holiday to things that are concerning about tonight’s game.

Betting line: STN Sports has the Golden Knights as -220 favorites underdogs with an over/under of six. The public favors the Golden Knights at 80% per Covers.com.

This is a trap game. Now louder for those in the back. THIS IS A TRAP GAME. This is the first game back from a long road trip for the Golden Knights and the Coyotes enter tonight’s game losers of the last three. One more time, this is a trap game. Does this mean the Golden Knights are likely to lose as a big favorite, not necessarily. Are there better betting spots on today’s NHL slate? Without a doubt, yes.

About the Golden Knights (14-4-2, 30 points): The Golden Knights salvaged a decent road trip after defeating the Dallas Stars Wednesday night. It was the Golden Knights’ best game of the trip and it helped them to get five or a possible 10 points on a tough road trip.

Vegas Hockey Now had to add “injuries” to the title. Injuries do not seem to be going away! Shea Theodore is out for tonight’s game and Coach Bruce Cassidy said the team will make a decision tomorrow if Theodore will travel on the upcoming road trip. Alec Martinez missed Wednesday’s game and although he’s labeled day-to-day, Martinez is most likely out for the next week to week and a half per coach Cassidy. Neither injury outlook seems to be overly pleasant and it would not be surprising if both missed multiple weeks or more.

Expected Lines

Barbashev-Eichel-Marchessault

Howden-Stephenson-Stone

Cotter-Karlsson-Amadio

Carrier-Roy-Kolesar

McNabb-Whitecloud

Hague-Pietrangelo

Hutton Pachal

Thompson

About the Coyotes (8-9-2, 18 points): Things were going well for the Coyotes until the recent three game losing streak to the Winnipeg Jets, Los Angeles Kings, and St. Louis Blues. Can they get right against a Golden Knights team who got right themselves against the Stars earlier in the week?

Golden Knights to watch: Jack Eichel called game in overtime Wednesday night against the Stars. Michael Amadio scored a nice power play goal. It would be nice to see Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone rekindle some of their magic from the playoffs. William Karlsson will do what he does; everything right on every second of every shift. Hopefully Brayden Pachal and Ben Hutton can play a responsible game after not being paired together in quite some time.

Key storylines: Puck management was a concern for four of the five games of the road trip. The Golden Knights cleaned up their puck management against the Stars and were rewarded defensively as they only gave up one goal. Solid puck management will be a focus of tonight’s game for the Golden Knights, especially being down 33% of their regular defensemen.

The Coyotes could ice a lineup that features up to 10 players that are age 25 or under. The Golden Knights will 17 players in tonight’s lineup age 25 or older. It is a classic matchup of youthful energy versus veteran experience. Mark Stone has said the Golden Knights are comfortable winning games in different ways as they, “Know what it takes to win.” The Coyotes will bring plenty of energy and the Golden Knights will look to capitalize on the mistakes of the young Coyotes roster.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST.

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340