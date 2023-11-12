Golden Knights’ Opponents Losing Games after Defeating VGK

In Vegas, they say it hurts to win. It also hurts opponents trying to win the following game after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights.

It has been a dream start for the Golden Knights for the 2023-24 season. The Golden Knights are 12-2-1 and have earned 25 out of a possible 30 points.

It is safe to assume most teams circle a game against the previous season’s Stanley Cup champion. Teams can find plenty of motivation when the Golden Knights are the opposition.

The Golden Knights are getting a game effort against their opponents. Is that game effort costing teams points after facing the Golden Knights?

Prior to Sunday’s games, teams are 7-7 after facing the Golden Knights with three of those games needing extra time to decide. The Chicago Blackhawks, Anaheim Ducks, and Los Angeles Kings defeated the Golden Knights this season. All three of those teams lost the game immediately following defeating the Golden Knights. The Ducks are on a two-game losing streak.

What does it mean that teams are losing right after defeating the Golden Knights? It means that teams are giving the Golden Knights their best effort and it is costing them in the game or games immediately thereafter.

This could matter most come this season’s playoffs. It is nearly impossible to advance in the playoffs without defeating a team in consecutive games. The Dallas Stars were the only team to defeat the Golden Knights in consecutive games during last season’s playoffs.

Below is a game-by-game breakdown of this season’s Golden Knights opponents and how they did in their next game.

10/14 Seattle Kraken lose 2-1 to St. Louis Blues

10/14 San Jose Sharks lose 2-1 (SO) to Colorado Avalanche

10/15 Anaheim Ducks beat Carolina Hurricanes 6-3

10/19 Dallas Stars beat Ducks 3-2

10/21 Winnipeg Jets beat Edmonton Oilers 3-2 (OT)

10/24 Chicago Blackhawks lose 3-0 to Boston Bruins

10/26 Philadelphia Flyers beat Minnesota Wild 6-2

10/30 Blackhawks lose 8-1 to Arizona Coyotes

10/31 Los Angeles Kings beat Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1

11/2 Montreal Canadiens lose 3-2 to Coyotes

11/4 Jets beat Coyotes 5-3

11/7 Avalanche beat New Jersey Devils 6-3

11/7 Ducks lose 2-0 to Pittsburgh Penguins

11/9 Kings lose 4-3 (OT) to Penguins