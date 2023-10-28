Vegas Golden Knights Look to Start New Winning Streak vs. Los Angeles Kings

The Vegas Golden Knights look to begin a new winning streak Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. The Golden Knights had their NHL record for longest winning streak by a defending Stanley Cup champion ended by the Chicago Blackhawks Friday afternoon. However, the Golden Knights have an eight-game points streak to begin the new season.

About the Golden Knights (7-0-1, 15 points): The Golden Knights come into Saturday night’s game a bit “off stride.” The Golden Knights have been unable to string a complete, 60-minute game for the last three consecutive games.

Sometimes a quick turnaround is just what the doctor ordered for the Golden Knights. “We got a game tomorrow, let’s just focus on that one.” William Karlsson when asked by VHN’s Chris Gawlik if there is a “glass half-full” approach to the loss against the Blackhawks.

Nic Roy will miss his second game in a row. Zach Whitecloud remains on LTIR.

Expected lines



Barbashev-Eichel-Marchessault

Cotter-Stephenson-Stone

Dorofeyev-Karlsson-Amadio

Carrier-Howden-Kolesar

Martinez-Pietrangelo

McNabb-Theodore

Hague-*Korczak

Thompson

*It would not be a surprise if Brayden Pachal replaces Kaedan Korczak on the back-to-back.

About the Kings (4-2-1, 9 points): The Kings dug themselves an early hole Friday night against the Arizona Coyotes. Pheonix Copley was replaced by Cam Talbot and that was the spark that ignited a three-goal comeback by the Kings.

Defense and goaltending has not been the strong point of the Kings. The Kings average 4.57 goals allowed per game.

Golden Knights to watch: It is early, but Shea Theodore is making a case for Norris consideration. The 28-year-old has nine points through eight games while averaging 23:33 TOI/G. William Karlsson is having a great start with nine points in the first eight games. The third and fourth-lines are becoming a matchup nightmare for the Golden Knights’ opponents.

Key storyline: The Golden Knights and Kings both played games on Friday however the Golden Knights game ended a few hours before the Kings game. Perhaps that extra time between games will benefit the Golden Knights?

Expect coach Bruce Cassidy to shake up the lines and shorten the bench early if things are not clicking. The top-two forward lines did not generate many opportunities Friday against the Blackhawks. This would be an important game for Paul Cotter or Ivan Barbashev to have an impact on the outcome of.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Time: 7:30 p.m. PST.

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340