Stanley Cup Banner Goes Up: Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken Preview

No matter the outcome, T-Mobile Arena will have its first Stanley Cup banner hanging from the rafters today. The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Seattle Kraken in game one of the regular season.

Today will be the last time the Stanley Cup is in T-Mobile Arena until the Golden Knights win it again. Players will be greeted by supporting fans during a gold carpet arrival in Toshiba Plaza. There will be a ceremony honoring the Golden Knights for one last time as Stanley Cup champions prior to the puck drop. Once the banner goes up the Stanley Cup celebration is officially over, for the players at least.

About the Golden Knights: The Golden Knights will ice a similar lineup that played game five of the Stanley Cup Final. Reilly Smith was traded to Pittsburgh and Phil Kessel was not offered a contract. Alec Martinez (day-to-day) and Zach Whitecloud (week-to-week) will not play in the opener.

Expected lines

Barbashev-Eichel-Marchessault

Howden-Stephenson-Stone

Cotter-Karlsson-Amadio

Carrier-Roy-Kolesar

Hague-Pietrangelo

McNabb-Theodore

Hutton-Pachal

Hill

Thompson

Golden Knights to watch: Jack Eichel looks to continue where he left off. Expect to see Eichel’s two-way game on display while placing extra emphasis on shooting more often. Keegan Kolesar is embracing his new role on the penalty kill while maintaining his duties of being a fourth-line winger.

Key storyline: The Golden Knights have two opponents tonight. The Kraken and themselves. The Golden Knights had a ring ceremony Sunday evening, appeared at the Las Vegas Raiders Monday Night Football game, and had the excitement of the gold carpet and banner-raising ceremony once the puck drops. The Kraken will look to capitalize early on the Golden Knights. It would not be surprising to see Seattle get out to an early lead the the Golden Knights slowly finding their legs as the game progresses similar to their final two preseason games.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Time: 730 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460